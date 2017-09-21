Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes go head-to-head in insane five-a-side match

Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes are two very different characters but they’re both two of the most gifted footballers ever to play the sport.

Ronaldinho, a party boy with a love for life, was born with a remarkable natural talent and lit up the European stage during his unforgettable five-year spell with Barcelona.

Scholes, a private family man who would disappear once a match or training session had finished, was also incredibly blessed and enjoyed a hugely successful 20-year career with Manchester United.

The two superstars have now been retired for a few years but they like to keep themselves involved in the sport.

And on Wednesday they went head-to-head in a thrilling match in the Indian Premier Futsal League.

Ronaldinho and Scholes involved in thriller

Ronaldinho was the star man for the Delhi Dragons while Scholes was leading the Bengaluru Royals - but what happened during the match?

Scholes' side went 4-0 up

Scholes’ side raced into a 4-0 lead and appeared to have wrapped up an impressive victory.

Ronaldinho then pulled a goal back

However, Ronaldinho pulled one back to restore a glimmer of hope for the Dragons.

Scholes' team went 5-1 up

Bengaluru then made it 5-1 after scoring from range into an unguarded net, but their opponents came storming back thanks to the brilliant Ronaldinho.

Video: Ronaldinho's ridiculous hat-trick goal makes it 5-4

The Brazilian completed his hat-trick with a quite ridiculous solo goal in which he completely humiliated the opposition goalkeeper.

Watch the standalone clip of Ronaldinho’s amazing goal here…

A nutmeg and a no-look finish. He's just too good.

Ronaldinho's side score the equaliser

And there was more drama at the death as Delhi’s goalkeeper rifled into the top corner of the net with a stunning strike to make it 5-5. No further goals were scored and the two teams were forced to share the spoils.

Video: Ronaldinho 5-5 Scholes highlights

Watch the highlights in full here…

So, although Scholes produced a few flashes of brilliance, it was Ronaldinho who proved he’s still the king.

