UK Anti-Doping have responded to Tyson Fury’s tirade over their failure to set a date for his hearing over the drugs ban he received after testing positive for a banned substance.

The hearing was adjourned in May without giving a final verdict on Fury’s drugs ban, and he took to social media to criticise their failure to tell him when he can return to the ring.

Fury hasn’t fought since toppling Wladimir Klitschko from his perch after almost 10 years as world champion, and UKAD have given a statement on why there has yet been no indication of when Fury will learn his fate.

The statement said: “In response to public comments made by Mr Tyson Fury, UK Anti-Doping wishes to clarify the status of the charges it issued against him and Mr Hughie Fury on 24 June 2016 (which charges were previously confirmed by UKAD in a statement).

“The proceedings to determine the charges against the athletes are taking place before the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP), which is responsible for adjudicating anti-doping disputes in UK sport. The NADP operates in accordance with its own procedural rules, and it is entirely independent of UK Anti-Doping.

“From the beginning, UK Anti-Doping has pushed for resolution of the charges as quickly as possible and has invested significant resources in trying to achieve this. There are various reasons why, nevertheless, the charges have not yet been heard on the merits.

“All parties are currently awaiting a ruling from the NADP tribunal on an application made by the athletes to exclude certain evidence. Once that ruling is received, the matter will proceed to a hearing on the merits. UK Anti-Doping is currently pushing for dates to be fixed for that hearing to take place as soon as possible.

“It is therefore inaccurate to suggest either that UK Anti-Doping is failing to pursue these charges as quickly as possible, or that Mr Tyson Fury and Mr Hughie Fury are being treated differently to other athletes.”

As much as this statement details the efforts of UKAD to achieve a verdict as soon as possible, it still does not estimate when this might happen, leaving Fury and his cousin no closer to the hearing they have been waiting so long for.

Tyson has been extremely public about his desire to get back into the ring and restore himself to world champion status by fighting Anthony Joshua, a bout many would love to see if he can get himself back to full fitness.

Joshua has previously stated that he would take that fight, following Fury’s claim that Joshua was “not fit to lace his [Fury’s] boots as a fighter.”

“I don’t think Tyson can lace his own boots at the minute,” Joshua said in an interview.

“When Tyson is fit, when he’s ready, we’ll be ready.”

