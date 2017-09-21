Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

.

Video of Anthony Martial's highlights against Burton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Martial continued his fine start to the season with another blistering performance against Burton on Wednesday night.

Despite being forced to rotate with Marcus Rashford for much of campaign so far, the Frenchman has still largely impressed during his limited time on the pitch in the Premier League.

But his display in the EFL Cup third round - which featured another goal and assist - sent Jose Mourinho another reminder that he is ready for more regular action this season.

Article continues below

Martial was responsible for setting up Jesse Lingard, whose deflected effort was the Red Devils' third goal of the first half after an earlier brace from Rashford had already taken the tie away from Burton.

After the interval, the 21-year-old grabbed a deserved goal of his own when played through by strike partner Rashford.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

It wasn't just those two contributions which caught the eye and ensured he would walk away with the man-of-the-match award, though.

As is often the case these days, every involvement Martial had in the game has been cut together in a six-minute video on YouTube.

And it makes for compelling viewing.

Manchester United v Burton Albion - Carabao Cup Third Round

What becomes immediately obvious from watching the video below is Martial's rediscovered confidence on the ball.

Every time he had possession, Burton's right-back on the night, Matthew Lund, was charged at - reminiscent of the freedom Martial used to play with when he first arrived at Old Trafford in 2015.

The ex-Monaco ace's touch was another level and some of his link-up play with Juan Mata and Rashford would have given most Premier League sides problems.

He also had the courage to pull out a few neat tricks and skills to leave Burton's defence scratching their heads on more than one occasion.

If you skip to 4:46 you will see Martial embarrass three Burton players with a mazy run and a strike on goal which was matched by a fine save from a very busy Connor Ripley.

Man Utd fans have felt for a while that when Martial is in the mood, he can be unplayable.

His next challenge is to have that same devastating impact when he gets the opportunity to start in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has got the kind of selection dilemma every manager in the world would love to have.

Swansea City v Manchester United - Premier League

With Martial, Rashford and summer signing Romelu Lukaku all in brilliant form, trying to fit them all in the starting XI is proving a tough task for the Man Utd boss.

Throw the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic into the mix too and Mourinho is going to have one hell of a headache trying to keep all of them happy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Marcus Rashford

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again