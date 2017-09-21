Anthony Martial continued his fine start to the season with another blistering performance against Burton on Wednesday night.

Despite being forced to rotate with Marcus Rashford for much of campaign so far, the Frenchman has still largely impressed during his limited time on the pitch in the Premier League.

But his display in the EFL Cup third round - which featured another goal and assist - sent Jose Mourinho another reminder that he is ready for more regular action this season.

Martial was responsible for setting up Jesse Lingard, whose deflected effort was the Red Devils' third goal of the first half after an earlier brace from Rashford had already taken the tie away from Burton.

After the interval, the 21-year-old grabbed a deserved goal of his own when played through by strike partner Rashford.

It wasn't just those two contributions which caught the eye and ensured he would walk away with the man-of-the-match award, though.

As is often the case these days, every involvement Martial had in the game has been cut together in a six-minute video on YouTube.

And it makes for compelling viewing.

What becomes immediately obvious from watching the video below is Martial's rediscovered confidence on the ball.

Every time he had possession, Burton's right-back on the night, Matthew Lund, was charged at - reminiscent of the freedom Martial used to play with when he first arrived at Old Trafford in 2015.

The ex-Monaco ace's touch was another level and some of his link-up play with Juan Mata and Rashford would have given most Premier League sides problems.

He also had the courage to pull out a few neat tricks and skills to leave Burton's defence scratching their heads on more than one occasion.

If you skip to 4:46 you will see Martial embarrass three Burton players with a mazy run and a strike on goal which was matched by a fine save from a very busy Connor Ripley.

Man Utd fans have felt for a while that when Martial is in the mood, he can be unplayable.

His next challenge is to have that same devastating impact when he gets the opportunity to start in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has got the kind of selection dilemma every manager in the world would love to have.

With Martial, Rashford and summer signing Romelu Lukaku all in brilliant form, trying to fit them all in the starting XI is proving a tough task for the Man Utd boss.

Throw the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic into the mix too and Mourinho is going to have one hell of a headache trying to keep all of them happy.

