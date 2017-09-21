The Los Angeles Lakers believe they have unearthed a new superstar after drafting Lonzo Ball with the number two overall pick this summer.

The buzz surrounding the L.A. native has been immense since he was selected by his hometown team in June.

This was evident during the Summer League as Lakers fans sold out the team's games for the first time in the competition's history.

Lonzo didn't disappoint them as he led the Purple and Gold to the championship and scooped the MVP award.

It was the first glimpse the Lakers faithful got of their new star and they can't wait to see it on a more regular basis.

As well as an anticipation off the court, there is an excitement among his new teammates too as they look forward to sharing the court with the talented point guard.

As well as Ball, the team will feature multiple new players who are also likely to assume starting positions after some interesting offseason moves by the franchise.

The most notable deal saw them trade D'Angelo Russell - the second overall pick in the 2015 draft - and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for big man Brook Lopez.

Despite having just one year remaining on his contract, Lopez will be an important player for the Lakers due to his offensive skills and ability to space the floor as a stretch five.

With his excellent scoring ability, the All-Star should form a strong connection on the floor with Ball and he's already shared how they've been building chemistry before the new season.

“Just getting to know Zo, it’s really been exciting," he told the ‘Popcorn Machine’ podcast. "Obviously getting to know him playing on the court and seeing how he thinks, how high a basketball IQ he has for a player at his position and experience, let alone just in general. It’s phenomenal.

"It was such a treat and pleasure getting to see him play in Summer League. I thought he elevated the team we had out there just so high.”

With Lonzo's court vision and playmaking and Brook's scoring, the duo will be the focal points of Luke Walton's offence, especially in the pick-and-roll.

They are likely to benefit from one another and the veteran center believes he can form a successful relationship with the UCLA product.

“It’s really amazing. He impressed me with something new every day. I’m just so thrilled to get on the court with him and kind of learn on the fly," Lopez said.

"We’ve already talked about where he likes to throw the ball and where I like receiving it in the pick and roll. Just continuing to grow that relationship and really making a special bond that will translate onto the court and obviously lead to success.”