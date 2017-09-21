Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

It was one of the best Clasicos of the modern era.

Barcelona won 3-2 at the Bernabeu back in April, with Lionel Messi producing a masterclass against Real Madrid.

The Argentine scored a dramatic last-minute winner and celebrated by holding his shirt up to the Bernabeu crowd. Messi’s now iconic celebration rubbed salt into the wounds of Madrid’s supporters - and their players.

They didn’t forget or forgive what Messi did.

And so when Madrid played Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the Spanish Super Cup last month, Ronaldo exacted revenge.

Ronaldo exacted revenge on Messi last month

The Portuguese superstar ripped off his shirt after scoring a wonder goal and was then urged Marcelo to hold it up, a la Messi, to the crowd.

He did just that - creating another iconic image in the process.

FBL-ESP-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REALMADRID

Why this image has come back to haunt Ronaldo

However, this image has now come back to haunt Ronaldo.

Barça fans are using it as a way to troll both the four-time Ballon d’Or winner and his employers following Real Betis’ shock 1-0 victory over Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga

A stoppage-time winner from Antonio Sanabria condemned the reigning European and Spanish champions to their first defeat of the 2017-18 campaign.

Madrid have picked up just five points from their previous four La Liga matches - their 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad last Sunday was proceeded by draws against Valencia and Levante - and they now find themselves seventh in the league table as a result.

Barça fans troll Ronaldo and Madrid on Twitter

Barça fans have subsequently been using the image of Ronaldo holding up his No. 7 shirt to make fun at their rivals’ expense…

Very cheeky.

Barcelona are flying high in La Liga

Barça, meanwhile, have recovered superbly from their Spanish Super Cup debacle and have won all five of their league fixtures so far this term.

Barcelona v Eibar - La Liga

The Catalan giants have scored 17 goals in those five matches, with the magnificent Messi netting nine.

Topics:
Football
Gerard Pique
La Liga

