The Philadelphia 76ers will head into the new season with question marks hanging over Joel Embiid for several reasons.

Firstly, there are doubts about his health as he continues to recover from his latest knee injury which ended his season after just 31 games.

Secondly, there are concerns about his long-term future with the franchise as he enters his fourth year with the team and is due for an extension.

The Sixers have a deadline of October 16 to secure an extended deal with the big man or he will become a restricted free agent in the summer.

That, of course, means that the organisation will have to match any offer sheet given to Embiid to retain his services.

During a media briefing ahead of the start of the team's training camp, general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed both issues and discussed the team's chances of agreeing on a new deal with the center.

"It is certainly something that is being considered and discussed," Colangelo said. "I'm cautiously optimistic."

Despite his unquestionable talent, there is still a huge risk for Philadelphia because of the 23-year-old's injury record.

After being drafted with the number three overall pick in the 2014 draft, the Cameroonian missed his first two years in the league and after finally making his debut last season, was only able to complete 31 games.

But he certainly showed enough in that time to suggest that he can become a superstar in the league if he overcomes his health concerns.

Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds and his performances saw fans flock to the Wells Fargo Center once again after some miserable recent seasons.

Optimism is high among the Philly fan base for the upcoming campaign and 'The Process' is a big part of that.

However, Colangelo didn't provide the most positive news on Embiid's recovery from his left knee injury as he revealed that the star hasn't been cleared for five-on-five drills yet.

"We're excited really with where we see him from a physical standpoint," Colangelo said. "He looks like he's in tremendous shape and conditioning. He has to get in better five-on-five condition. At this stage, he's not there."

The fact that the Kansas product is still not ready to return six months after his injury should be a huge concern for the organisation, but it's clear that they are invested in the talented big and are building for a future with him.