There may be new hope for an improvement in former F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s condition, after it was revealed he may be taken to the US for special treatment.

Schumacher’s health has been kept under wraps by his family and advisors in the years since his ski accident in 2013.

The F1 great suffered substantial brain damage when he hit his head on a rock while on holiday with friends and family in the French Alps.

Now, reports emerging from Germany indicate that Schumacher is “weak” and that his wife has decided to take him to America to “try new care”.

Schumacher owns a ranch in Dallas, Texas, and a specialist brain doctor nearby might be able to help improve his condition.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients,” Dr Meeks said.

“There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

After the incident, the seven-time world champ was airlifted to Grenoble hospital in need of “immediate neurosurgical intervention”, and required two life-saving surgeries.

He remained in a coma afterwards, with a statement from doctors the next day indicating that his condition was “extremely serious”.

Little was heard about Schumacher’s progress after the accident until April 2014, when his family said he had shown “moments of consciousness and awakening”.

It was then another three months until it was revealed that the German was no longer in Grenoble hospital, and had also emerged from his coma.

The latest update had been that Schumacher had gone from Lausanne hospital to the medical centre at his family home on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Schumacher is the most successful driver in F1 history, having won five of his championships with Ferrari and two with Benetton.

He came out of retirement in 2009 when Felipe Massa was injured in a crash, and drove for Ferrari until the Brazilian’s return.

