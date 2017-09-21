Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has never been one to mince his words and is always willing to speak his mind when he feels strongly about an issue.

In true Barkley fashion, that's exactly what he did recently when he was asked about the NBA extending the season and limiting the number of back-to-backs that teams have to play.

The league released its schedule for the new campaign earlier this summer and it included some interesting changes such as a significant reduction on back-to-backs and for the first time in the NBA's 72-year history, no more four games in five nights.

There will still also be a week-long All-Star break with the alterations designed to limit travel stress on players and provide them with more recovery time in between games.

This is something that hasn't gone down well with 'Sir Charles' and he hit out at both the league and the players because of it.

"I want to commend the NBA," Barkley said. "You know, these poor babies can't play back-to-back games. They're making $20-, $30-, $40 million a year. But we want to make it convenient for them. At $40 million a year, we can't stress 'em out.

"The private jets and four-star hotels aren't enough."

The popular TNT analyst was obviously speaking in a sarcastic tone and has regularly called out players in the past and clearly isn't a huge fan of how the game has developed in recent years.

"I'm so angry at the NBA for telling these guys, 'Wait a minute, we're paying you guys $30-, $40 million and you can't play basketball two days in a row?'" Barkley said.

"I think it's a travesty that the NBA can't just tell these guys to play basketball two days in a row. It's just a joke to me.

"We flew commercial and we were able to play back-to-back. I've sat with older guys who took trains and played three days in a row. The NBA caved in."

These are some very strong views from the former MVP and it is sure to be an interesting topic throughout the season.

The league is also looking to approve changes to limit star players resting in marquee nationally televised games with no back-to-back games scheduled for any of those teams involved prior to those encounters.

With broadcasters and fans becoming frustrated at seeing teams rest their best players last year, it was a problem the NBA had to address.

Therefore, extending the season was a logical step for the league to ensure everybody gets the best product on the floor and protect the health of the players in the process.