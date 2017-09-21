Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley labels players "poor babies" due to NBA extending season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has never been one to mince his words and is always willing to speak his mind when he feels strongly about an issue.

In true Barkley fashion, that's exactly what he did recently when he was asked about the NBA extending the season and limiting the number of back-to-backs that teams have to play.

The league released its schedule for the new campaign earlier this summer and it included some interesting changes such as a significant reduction on back-to-backs and for the first time in the NBA's 72-year history, no more four games in five nights.

There will still also be a week-long All-Star break with the alterations designed to limit travel stress on players and provide them with more recovery time in between games.

This is something that hasn't gone down well with 'Sir Charles' and he hit out at both the league and the players because of it.

"I want to commend the NBA," Barkley said. "You know, these poor babies can't play back-to-back games. They're making $20-, $30-, $40 million a year. But we want to make it convenient for them. At $40 million a year, we can't stress 'em out.

"The private jets and four-star hotels aren't enough."

The popular TNT analyst was obviously speaking in a sarcastic tone and has regularly called out players in the past and clearly isn't a huge fan of how the game has developed in recent years.

"I'm so angry at the NBA for telling these guys, 'Wait a minute, we're paying you guys $30-, $40 million and you can't play basketball two days in a row?'" Barkley said.

"I think it's a travesty that the NBA can't just tell these guys to play basketball two days in a row. It's just a joke to me.

"We flew commercial and we were able to play back-to-back. I've sat with older guys who took trains and played three days in a row. The NBA caved in."

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

These are some very strong views from the former MVP and it is sure to be an interesting topic throughout the season.

The league is also looking to approve changes to limit star players resting in marquee nationally televised games with no back-to-back games scheduled for any of those teams involved prior to those encounters.

With broadcasters and fans becoming frustrated at seeing teams rest their best players last year, it was a problem the NBA had to address.

Therefore, extending the season was a logical step for the league to ensure everybody gets the best product on the floor and protect the health of the players in the process.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Charles Barkley
Stephen Curry
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again