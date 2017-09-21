Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

.

Arsene Wenger reveals the reason Arsenal gave up pursuit of Gareth Barry in 2009

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A few weeks ago, Paul Merson got some stick on social media for surprisingly claiming Arsenal should have tried to sign Gareth Barry in the summer.

"A great signing [for West Brom]. Why didn't Arsenal take him for a year?" he told Sky Sports.

"He gets the ball, he moves it forward quickly, he doesn't mess about. He gets the ball, he gives it the Ozil, he gives it to Sanchez."

Article continues below

Given Barry is now 36-years-old, it would have certainly gone down as one of Arsene Wenger's strangest signings at the Emirates.

As Merse said, Barry is now turning out for West Brom and is set to break Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record when the Baggies face Arsenal on Monday night.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

And in the build-up to the clash, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger dropped a bombshell by revealing he did want Barry to become an Arsenal player - in 2009.

Eight years ago, the former England international was arguably approaching his prime and had outgrown Aston Villa.

Despite registering his interest in the central midfielder, though, Wenger soon gave up his pursuit once Manchester City joined the race for Barry's signature.

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

"We were interested in him, yes, when he moved from Villa to City, but at the time City were the big investor, their finance was superior to ours," Wenger said, as per The Mirror.

So Barry can be added to the evergrowing list of players Wenger 'almost' signed for Arsenal then.

Having already played 365 times in the Premier League for Villa, Barry went on to make a further 132 appearances at City before going on to join Everton and current club West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United - Premier League

The Frenchman continued to praise the soon-to-be Premier League record holder and labelled Barry's longevity as 'outstanding'.

Wenger added: "It's an outstanding achievement. He’s intelligent, determined, strong in the challenge.

"Good technically, I rated him highly. He was unlucky being in the period of (Steven) Gerrard and (Frank) Lampard.

"It’s an exceptional achievement."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Barry
Arsene Wenger
Football
Jack Wilshere

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again