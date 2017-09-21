So it's fair to say Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona career could have started better.

Just three games into his spell with the Catalans and he hobbled off against Getafe with a hamstring injury threatening to ruled him out for four months. It's not exactly what Barcelona were looking for after their brave £135.5 million investment.

Getafe's pitch is believed to have played a role in the injury, further mitigating the blame, although Dembele was filmed struggling with his hamstring before kick-off.

In Barcelona's proceeding La Liga clash, the players showed their togetherness by brandishing 'Courage Ousmane' t-shirts in the warm-up and line-up.

Twitter gave the gesture a somewhat mixed reception. While some Barça fans cited it as evidence that their team really is 'more than a club', others couldn't help but point out that Dembele had injured his hamstring, not died.

Dembele reacts on Instagram

Barcelona certainly put on a show for their injured teammate, too. Lionel Messi romped his way to four goals against Eibar with Paulinho and Denis Suarez also finding the net in a 6-1 thrashing.

Moreover, Dembele has reacted to the general response to his injury situation and - of course - the crowd-dividing t-shirts.

He posted to Instagram on Wednesday to address the situation and despite not actually penning a caption, told Barca fans more than they could have expected with his choice of hashtags.

Check out the post below:

The first hashtag is a rather customary 'Yay Barca!' as means of celebrating a victory that places them a dizzying seven points above Real Madrid. This is followed by 'back soon', as simple as that.

Then came the awaited reaction to the t-shirts with the hashtag: 'more hook', supported by a laughing emoji. He's certainly not wrong - 'Courage Ousmane' tees aren't exactly going to be his ticket into the world of merchandise.

However, Barça fans received an unexpected injury update in the fourth and final hashtag with Dembele issuing the message: 'I will be back in two months.'

Considering the official Barcelona estimate was three and a half months, it's certainly an exciting statement from the 20-year-old. Either Dembele has received an extremely promising update from his surgery or is just furiously determined to return as soon as possible.

Regardless of the case, supporters will be desperate to see the fabled MSD try their hand as an attacking triumvirate again.

There's only so much hope with Gerard Deulofeu starting until the new year.

