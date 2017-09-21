It will be fascinating to see how Neymar and Edinson Cavani perform together against Montpellier this Saturday after the unfortunate incidents against Lyon last weekend.

The South American teammates were involved in a couple of petty squabbles on the pitch over which of them should take PSG’s free-kicks and penalties - and the spat continued in the dressing room.

Reports claimed Thiago Silva was forced to intervene to prevent the situation escalating further. Cavani left the Parc des Princes just 20 minutes after the final whistle while Neymar unfollowed PSG’s top scorer from last season on Instagram.

Article continues below

Cavani, despite the widespread reports, insisted he had no problem with Neymar during a post-match interview with the Uruguayan radio station Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal.

“These things are created,” the Uruguayan insisted. “I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

Article continues below

“I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

“He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly.”

However, there’s clearly an issue there that Unai Emery needs to resolve before it gets out of hand.

The Spanish coach shirked responsibility for the situation after Sunday’s match and has, instead, left it to the players to sort out.

Alves' plan to make Neymar and Cavani patch things up

PSG have reportedly changed their bonus structure to encourage Neymar and Cavani to be less selfish - it combines their goals and assists tallies - while Dani Alves has taken matters into his own hands.

According to L’Equipe, the Brazilian full-back organised a ‘reconciliation dinner’ at a Paris restaurant on Wednesday night in order for the team to bond.

Both Cavani and Neymar were in attendance at the Victoria Paris, a ‘trendy arrondissement restaurant with a breathtaking view of the Arc de Triomphe’.

Alves hoped this would provide an opportunity for his teammates to sort out their differences and emerge stronger ahead of what promises to be a tough couple of weeks. After their match against Montpellier this weekend, PSG host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Diego Forlan hasn't helped matters

However, Cavani’s former international teammate Diego Forlan hasn’t helped matters with his comments about Alves.

"Cavani's been scoring penalties for years,” Forlan has been quoted as saying. “Neymar was like a boy annoying him. What doesn't make sense is Alves didn't give the ball to Cavani but to Neymar as if he was his bitch.”

Ouch.

Alves revealed what really happened earlier this week

Forlan, however, really should have read what Alves said earlier this week about that particular situation.

"I was going to take [the free-kick],” Alves insisted, per Spanish newspaper AS. “I got the ball to take the free-kick, because I've scored some stunning goals.

"I was confident. But that's not important. What's important is that the team is more important than any individual. At that point I wanted to take responsibility, but then Ney took the ball and ended up shooting. I took the ball with the aim of shooting, but unfortunately I couldn’t.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms