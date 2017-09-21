Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury.

Anthony Joshua makes his prediction for Parker/Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has praised Joseph Parker ahead of the WBO champion's clash with Britain's Hughie Fury on Saturday. 

Having never fought in the UK before, Parker will be taking on Fury in his hometown of Manchester. 

The New Zealand native could end up fighting Joshua himself someway down the line, as the man from Watford looks to unify the heavyweight division. 

In what is expected to be a tight encounter, Fury is being touted as the underdog and Joshua believes that the title won't be changing hands come this weekend. 

"Parker is more of the brute – a stronger guy. He has that New Zealand style, he’s very strong," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Hughie, like his older cousin Tyson Fury, is on his back foot jabbing.

"He moves off and takes a little walk around the ring. He can do that round after round, and feel comfortable.

"It’s a really good fight because, over a 12-round fight, there’s nowhere to hide.

"If Parker can pin Hughie Fury down, he should get the win."

Things have already begun to spice up following Parker's promise to put on a show this Saturday, while the fighter's father, who is also his trainer, got into an altercation with Parker's promoter during a heated press conference. 

Fury has hit back at his opponent suggesting that the 25-year-old champion might be complacent heading into the contest. 

"Parker is obviously overlooking me. That’s the worst thing he could ever do and he will see that on September 23,’ Fury said at the press conference.

"Eddie Hearn (Joshua’s promoter) is a cockroach. I hope Parker is well prepared, that’s for sure. I’ve had the best camp in my life and it will bring the best out of me

"Being the underdog doesn’t really bother me, I feel like the ­champion anyway so it’s a matter of time. I will prove that.

"I’m not going to give anything away but it will be an exciting fight – the fight of his life. It’s going to be a complete war."

Both men are undefeated, but one of those streaks is about to end in a few days time. 

Although, as additional motivation, Fury's cousin and former unified champion Tyson Fury will be watching on in support. 

