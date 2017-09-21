Tennis fans could be in for a treat as the Laver Cup kicks off its very first edition this weekend in Prague.

The inaugural version of the tournament will pit the top six European players against the best six from around the world, sharing the same context as the Ryder Cup in golf.

Some stellar names are on the list including names such as Nick Kyrgios from Australia and Alexander Zverev from Germany.

However, what is set to attract the most attention is the involvement of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, two of the greatest competitors of the last two decades.

Not only are the legendary pair going to take part in the event, but also team up as a doubles pair, which provides for a mouth-watering prospect and also something that many have wished to see for years.

The Spaniard first offered to play alongside the reigning Wimbledon champion back in 2006, but the idea fell through.

When asked about their possible pairing, Federer joked: "I made him wait. When you make somebody wait, they appreciate it more, so that’s why he’s so excited."

Nadal delightfully responded, saying: “Good things wait. But I don’t know if that much wait is going to be for a good thing or a negative thing.”

The Swiss maestro then replied: "I just hope we are going to win. I hope we didn’t wait too long, because we’re too old now.”

Federer (36) and Nadal (31) are now in the twilight of their careers, but judging from recent performances, might still have enough in the tank to secure a few more titles, especially when playing on the same side of the court.

Apart from a charity game during the 2011 Australian Open, the pair have never competed as part of the same team.

Nadal added: "Look, we are, I think, all our lives rivals, so to be together now is going to be something very special, I think unique. I think it's going to be a great feeling."

The event will take place on a black indoor hardcourt in a packed O2 Arena in the Czech capital.

Bjorn Borg is set to captain Team Europe, while John McEnroe will be leading Team World out on the court.

The Swedish legend will make a late call regarding the possibilities of a "Fedal", pairing but has admitted that there is a "good" chance.

"I think there's a good chance," Borg said.

