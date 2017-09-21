Manchester United didn't hang about in their third round clash with Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Despite having suffered in the absence of Paul Pogba in recent games, the Red Devils flexed their muscles in a 4-1 demolition of the Brewers. Marcus Rashford bagged himself a brace - the second goal of which proving rather special - with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial also scoring.

It was perhaps telling that United fans were genuinely aggrieved when Lloyd Dyer produced a stoppage time consolation for the League One side.

Just three years ago, the Old Trafford faithful were not bemoaning the absence of a clean sheet but a gut wrenching 4-0 defeat to MK Dons. How times change.

Perhaps the most obvious alteration between the two league cup clashes is the man at the helm of United. It's hardly surprising that Louis van Gaal was the man to surrender to League One opposition and establish a questionable relationship with his fans.

Van Gaal thanks on Twitter

That being said, rather surprisingly, the Dutchman was being repeatedly thanked on Twitter during and after the Burton game. And it's not because his poor results and negative football accommodated Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Perhaps Van Gaal's finest decision at Old Trafford was to sign Martial in 2015.

The Monaco youngster was virtually unknown to Premier League fans yet United captured him in a deal that could rise to £56.7 million, subject to bonuses. He swiftly repaid the faith in completing his first season with the Red Devils as club top scorer.

Martial has started this season in similar vein, outscoring the likes of Harry Kane and Alexandre Lacazette in the league despite making just one start.

The 21-year-old outdid himself in the Burton clash, though, producing a goal and assist in a generally blistering performance from the winger. It deservedly earned him the Man of the Match award.

As a result, it led United fans to cast their minds back to Van Gaal's decision and to dish out thanks to the Dutchman as means of celebrating Martial's form.

You'd imagine Mourinho would have a few protestations as to where the credit lies in the minds of United fans on Twitter.

That being said, in a summer where Martial could simply have been loaned out, this season shows the benefits of Van Gaal-esque belief in the Frenchman.

Besides, given the ignominious end to his time at Old Trafford and the terrible football that dogged his final campaign, Van Gaal will take any credit he can get from United fans.

