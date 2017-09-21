Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins is eligible for a contract extension and he has made his demands perfectly clear to the team.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this summer, the small forward said he's worth "nothing less" than a max contract and put the ball firmly in Minnesota's court regarding his future.

It now appears that the franchise is willing to give him what he wants and an agreement is close to being finalised.

Owner Glen Taylor told 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reporter Darren Wolfson that a deal could be completed as early as this weekend prior to the start of the team's training camp.

That means Wiggins is likely to secure a five-year contract worth $148 million.

Speaking publicly, Taylor always stated that it was his desire to lock down the 22-year-old and was not concerned about giving him a max deal.

However, he did want some assurances from the youngster before anything was signed.

“There are some things that I need out of him,” Taylor told the Associated Press, “and that is the commitment to be a better player than you are today.”

Training camp offers the perfect time to get this message across to the Kansas product and that's maybe why the deal has been on hold until now.

Wiggins should continue to show an improvement as he's already managed to do that in his first three years in the league.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 23.6 points per game and increased his three-point shooting to a league-average 35.6 percent.

Few scorers in NBA history have been as prolific at his age and that is a major reason why the T-Wolves want to commit to him.

His offensive skills are evident and aren't a concern for the Wolves, but his work on the other end of the floor definitely is.

According to FiveThirtyEight's metrics for the 2016-17 season, Wiggins ranked as the worst defender and this is an area where the team will expect an improvement, especially for the money they're forking out.

With some good acquisitions over the summer, such as All-Star duo Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague and veteran Jamal Crawford, the Timberwolves will be expected to make the playoffs this year and therefore Wiggins will be playing with added pressure on top of his large contract.

He got what he wanted from the organisation, so it's now time for him to repay that by helping Minnesota end the league's longest postseason drought and bring success back to to the team.