Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Andrew Wiggins.

Timberwolves expect Andrew Wiggins to sign max extension before training camp

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins is eligible for a contract extension and he has made his demands perfectly clear to the team.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this summer, the small forward said he's worth "nothing less" than a max contract and put the ball firmly in Minnesota's court regarding his future.

It now appears that the franchise is willing to give him what he wants and an agreement is close to being finalised.

Owner Glen Taylor told 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reporter Darren Wolfson that a deal could be completed as early as this weekend prior to the start of the team's training camp.

That means Wiggins is likely to secure a five-year contract worth $148 million.

Speaking publicly, Taylor always stated that it was his desire to lock down the 22-year-old and was not concerned about giving him a max deal.

However, he did want some assurances from the youngster before anything was signed.

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

“There are some things that I need out of him,” Taylor told the Associated Press, “and that is the commitment to be a better player than you are today.”

Training camp offers the perfect time to get this message across to the Kansas product and that's maybe why the deal has been on hold until now.

Wiggins should continue to show an improvement as he's already managed to do that in his first three years in the league.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 23.6 points per game and increased his three-point shooting to a league-average 35.6 percent.

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Few scorers in NBA history have been as prolific at his age and that is a major reason why the T-Wolves want to commit to him.

His offensive skills are evident and aren't a concern for the Wolves, but his work on the other end of the floor definitely is.

According to FiveThirtyEight's metrics for the 2016-17 season, Wiggins ranked as the worst defender and this is an area where the team will expect an improvement, especially for the money they're forking out.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

With some good acquisitions over the summer, such as All-Star duo Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague and veteran Jamal Crawford, the Timberwolves will be expected to make the playoffs this year and therefore Wiggins will be playing with added pressure on top of his large contract.

He got what he wanted from the organisation, so it's now time for him to repay that by helping Minnesota end the league's longest postseason drought and bring success back to to the team.

Topics:
Northwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves
Andrew Wiggins

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again