Billy Joe Saunders has invited Rio Ferdinand to face his eight-year-old son Steve for the former Manchester United defender's first ever boxing match.

The taunt comes following the Brit's weigh-in prior to his match with Willie Monroe, where Steve managed to grab the headlines as he shockingly attacked the American.

Steve has since apologised for the incident, but clearly his father feels that he would make a good competitor in the squared circle.

The senior Saunders has jokingly put his son up for a contest for Ferdinand's inaugural fight after the former England international's announcement to join the professional boxing arena.

Saunders said: "He has said sorry, it was a bit of low blow but he was forgiven. But I have heard Rio Ferdinand is coming into the boxing world so I am training Steve up if he wants his pro debut against my son!"

Ferdinand currently plies his trade as a football pundit on TV following his retirement from the sport and also has his own clothing line.

Since his announcement to join the boxing fray, there have been several social media posts of the 38-year-old training and working with personal trainer Mel Deane.

The former Premier League champion is set to follow in the footsteps of former footballers Curtis Woodhouse (Birmingham City) and Leon McKenzie (Crsytal Palace) in switching from the grass to the ring.

Earlier in the week, Ferdinand explained his reasons for going into boxing: "I'm doing this because it's a challenge. I've won titles and now I'm aiming for a belt.

"When Betfair approached me about the challenge, the chance to prove myself in a new sport was a real draw."

Ferdinand is set to be coached by Team GB coach and former super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, who believes that the former footballer has the ingredients required to compete, but needs to refine his currently raw boxing abilities and instincts.

