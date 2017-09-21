Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Report: LeBron James is "invested" in helping Derrick Rose secure a big contract

After initially seeking a max contract this summer, Derrick Rose instead decided to sign a minimum contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose said an opportunity to join a winning team and compete for a championship was something he couldn't refuse.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the New York Knicks but things didn't work out for him there and the franchise decided against offering him an extension.

The point guard took time to weigh up his options as a free agent during the offseason and held meetings with multiple teams including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, but it was clear a max contract wasn't coming his way.

So once he met with the Cavs and their offer was put on the table, his mind was made up.

One man who played a big role in his arrival was superstar LeBron James. The King spoke to D.Rose during the process and told him how he would like to play with him.

It is now also being reported that James wanted the former Chicago Bulls star on his team for another reason.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron is "invested" in Rose's career and wants to help him earn a big contract next year when he hits unrestricted free agency.

Speaking on 'The Jump', McMenamin said: "I've also heard that LeBron is invested in Derrick Rose's career so he can get that next contract."

Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five

The three-time All-Star signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with Cleveland and a strong campaign could see him catch the eye of front offices around the league and earn another big payday as a result.

With Isaiah Thomas out with a hip injury, the former MVP will be the starting point guard for the first few months of the season and will have enough chances to showcase his talent and prove that he can still perform at a high level.

Playing alongside a star-studded cast will reduce the pressure on Rose and also allow him to play off the ball more and benefit from the playmaking ability of LeBron.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago native's injury problems have been well documented and have had a major impact on his career but he showed signs of getting back to his old self in New York.

He averaged 18 points per game on a struggling Knicks team and if he can offer anywhere close to that level of production with the Cavaliers it'll be a bonus as the team has scoring power all over the court.

King James has been to seven straight finals and Rose should be ready for the ride and some high-profile games next season as the three-time champion is determined to reach the summit again in June.

