The third round of the Carabao Cup concluded last night and much to the disappointment of many neutrals, most of the Premier League giants are still in it.

Out of the clubs who finished in the PL's top six last season, only Liverpool didn't make it into the fourth round and you wouldn't exactly claim their defeat to Leicester on Tuesday falls into the category of 'huge cup shock'.

And even though there were a couple of games where the underdog from a lower division did emerge victorious - Leeds and Bristol City beating Burnley and Stoke respectively, for example - it would appear that the nation's appetite for the EFL Cup is dwindling.

Attendances across the country were way down on what clubs would expect for a normal Premier League encounter - surely not helped by many of the bigger sides opting to field a second string.

That might explain why Carabao spiced up the results with a series of bad mistakes when they tweeted a summary of the third round.

The competition has already received criticism this season for deciding to host the first round draw in Thailand, at a time when most football fans were probably asleep.

It became even more controversial when League 1 side Charlton were somehow drawn twice.

But they might have outdone themselves this time by getting SIX results wrong in a tweet from the official Carabao Cup account.

When there were only 16 fixtures, that is quite impressive!

They quickly deleted the post but not before many football fans had noticed the series of mistakes.

As you can see in the image salvaged by The Sun below, it's very difficult to work out how they got this so wrong.

According to Carabao, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City had a busy two days, playing on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

That isn't quite as impressive as Leicester's feat, however, as Craig Shakespeare's side apparently played Liverpool and Leeds at the same time.

Meanwhile Stoke's conquerors, Bristol City were deemed to have lost to Norwich and Aston Villa were completely omitted despite crashing out to Middlesbrough.

What a shambles! At least they did see the error of their ways and promptly tweeted the correct scores shortly after.

