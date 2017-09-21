Dwight Howard is hoping to resurrect his career with the Charlotte Hornets and will have the support of the NBA's greatest ever player to do so.

The center was traded to Charlotte from the Atlanta Hawks this summer and it appears that owner Michael Jordan played a big part in securing his services.

Dwight is a shadow of the player he was with the Orlando Magic that was dubbed "Superman" and has struggled to replicate the form that made him the most dominant big man in the league during that time.

But despite failed stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Atlanta, Jordan still saw enough to bring him to North Carolina.

This could be Howard's last shot to get back to a high level as the Hornets are his fourth team in six seasons.

At the peak of his powers, he averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds with the Magic but he scored just 13.6 points with the Hawks last season and his rebounds dropped to almost two per game.

These numbers shouldn't impress MJ, but he feels he has identified the 31-year-old's biggest problem and can help him overcome it.

According to Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins, Jordan called Howard this offseason and said: “Why are you so pissed off? When you’re pissed, you’re out of control, and you’re not focusing on your shots or your free throws or the right type of defence. ... Why play pissed when you can play determined?”

Per SI, the GOAT wanted to bring the eight-time All-Star in to show him the difference.

However, it wasn't just the NBA legend that was keen to acquire Dwight as head coach Steve Clifford was also on board with the idea.

Clifford was an assistant coach with Orlando during the player's time there and has a close relationship with him and believes he can help him get back to an All-Star level.

"I know what he has to do to play well," Clifford said. "He understands that I know him. I know his game. Being around him in different settings I have a feel for what he likes to do. ... There is no reason he can't get back to playing at a really high level."

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has also stated that playing with his former coach again offers him a great opportunity to return to his best and prove some people wrong.

"Cliff's going to push me. He really believes in me," he said. "Throughout all the mess that has happened the last couple of years, this is a great opportunity for me to prove to myself that I know exactly who I am -- to just shut people's mouths."

This could be last chance saloon for Howard and his future in the league depends on it.