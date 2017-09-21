Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

George Foreman has a surprising opinion on Gennady Golovkin-Saul Alvarez fight

Former boxer George Foreman has defended the judges of the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight, stating that their decision to call a draw was fair. 

The boxing legend further argued that neither of the competitors did enough to claim the world middleweight title in Las Vegas. 

With Golovkin's WBC, WBA, and IBF titles on the line at the T-Mobile Arena, one of the judges awarded the contest to Alvarez, another went for the Kazakh fighter, while the third called it all square. 

The call that caused the greatest outrage on social media was that of judge Adalaide Byrd, who favoured Alvarez 118-110. 

But, Foreman backed the final outcome and claimed that the pair failed to provide a spectacle at such a momentous occasion. 

"I don't think that was a victory," Foreman said.

"You look at those judges, and they figured that this guy Canelo was supposed to be knocked out by Triple G but he couldn't pull it off.

"The judges were saying, 'We didn't come here to look at this song and dance! Hey, it's a draw!' He didn't get knocked out either. The best way of winning a boxing match is by knockout.

"The Triple G man couldn't pull it off and the other guy was scoring points on making him miss. You don't score points by just coming forward.

BOX-MAC-CHN-ZOU-FLYWEIGHT

"Both the guys came into the ring as champions and I would've allowed both to leave as champions. I wouldn't have done any more than a draw."

Many believe that Golovkin deserved to take the fight, especially among Twitter users. 

Byrd awarded Golovkin just two rounds, while 10 went to Alvarez. The man from Kazakhstan also pointed out that he had landed more punches than his opponent, 218 to 169. 

When asked whether the controversial result is propagating the notion of corruption in the sport, Foreman replied: "No, don't go there. 

BOX-USA-MEX-KAZ-MIDDLE

"There could be some vision problems here [laughter]. I have a doctor here in Houston and you don't even need eye glasses once he's done with you.

"He gets in here, wrenches your eyes out and the next thing you know, you can see better. I would say she's a candidate for that operation on the eyes."

