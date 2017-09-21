Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Rugby Union

six nations.

Major update in the proposed changes to Six Nations Championship

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The RFU's proposal to condense the Six Nations tournament into a six-week format, as opposed to seven, has been vetoed by five of the six nations.

The proposal was scheduled to come into effect from 2019/20, and it came about because of World Rugby restructuring the calendar, starting from 2019/20.

The Test window will move from June to July, which led to Premiership rugby announcing that from 2019, their season would start in September and finish in June.

Article continues below

Only England voted in favour of the change, with France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Italy all voting against, according to reports.

The Welsh and Scottish unions both have publicly opposed the plans, and the Ireland coach also had publicly expressed concerns about playing five internationals in six weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

The proposal would have meant that England and France would sit out the first weekend, with all teams competing in the second, and England and France playing in the third week, usually reserved as a rest week.

Ex-RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie, who has since left his role, said in March: "We believe it is perfectly right to have a six-week competition as opposed to a seven-week one. We think it would improve it.

"It would narrow the off-periods, help with the broader narrative. We think it is a good route.”

However, England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler told the Guardian: "If we lost a rest week – I think it’s ridiculous.

RBS Six Nations Launch

"They can slap me on the wrist for that all they want but it’s such a physical tournament, the game itself is getting more and more physical every week.”

Saracens no.8 Billy Vunipola also said last week that players were not happy at the lengthening of the season, suggesting that players could strike.

This was backed up by Damian Hopley, the head of the players' union, who said: "We cannot rule out strike action.

"We’re the players’ union – we have to respond to what our members want and clearly that is the ultimate sanction. Ultimately, if you’ve got an angry group of players who feel disenfranchised, the choice is theirs.”

Is a player's strike on the horizon?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
France Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Scotland Rugby
Rugby Union
Italy Rugby

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again