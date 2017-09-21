Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Ben Simmons .

Sixers head coach is still "locked in" to playing Ben Simmons at point guard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for the number one pick and selected Markelle Fultz, there were question marks about who would play at the point guard position.

Since last year, head coach Brett Brown has continually stated his wish to play Ben Simmons at the one spot and give him ball-handling responsibilities.

So during a media briefing before the start of the team's training camp, Brown was asked how he plans to use Simmons in his rookie season now that he's back to full health.

He once again went on the record to confirm that he was "locked in" to the talented Australian being his point guard and explained why he would get the nod over others.

“I’m committed to him [at point guard], even in the half court,” Brown said. "There is a vision-line at 6-10 that he has that T.J. [McConnell] doesn't have.

"And so seeing things from that vision-line and then having the intellect to see things a little bit quicker than others is a powerful combination as a passer."

The 56-year-old was full of praise for Simmons and clearly has high expectations for him as the future face of the franchise.

2016 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Despite not making his debut, Brown has seen enough from the 21-year-old to suggest that he'll be a star and outlined some of his strengths.

“When you talk about his sheer body, his athleticism, there is a breakaway speed that is jaw-dropping,” Brown said.

“We watch him go from A to B, his first step and a half. If you interviewed world-class sprint coaches, they would talk about that. His first steps are elite. It’s jaw-dropping at times, his ability to cover ground.”

Having suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last season, this sounds extremely positive and it sounds like he's showing no ill-effects from that.

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

The LSU product has already been cleared for all basketball activities and general manager Bryan Colangelo says there won't be any restrictions on him during his rookie year.

“I don’t force any restrictions with Ben,” Colangelo said. “He’s been playing five-on-five and competing for some time now.”

With the Aussie set to assume point guard duties, it will mean this year's number one pick Fultz will have to play off the ball often.

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

But an opportunity to put the duo on the floor with Joel Embiid and free agent signing J.J. Redick will present the coaching staff with many options offensively.

If they can maintain a healthy roster, the 76ers will have a realistic chance to return to the playoffs.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Atlantic Division
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Allen Iverson

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again