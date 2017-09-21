It was all plain sailing for Chelsea in the third round round of the Carabao Cup as they dismantled Nottingham Forest 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi continued his rich vein of form in cup competitions with a hat-trick against the Championship side with Kenedy and Charly Musonda also finding the net on rare starts in the side.

One man who experienced a far less enjoyable evening proved Gary Cahill, however.

The England international was playing in a make-shift back four alongside Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger. Yet it was the Chelsea captain on the day that put in the worst performance.

It's not been a promising start to the season for Cahill either. His first Premier League game ended with an early bath as his red card greatly contributed to a first-half collapse against Burnley.

Poor start to the season

His showing against Arsenal on Sunday also left a lot to be desired, in spite of keeping a clean sheet alongside the usual suspects. The 31-year-old went viral for a disastrous 10 second spell that culminated in him hoofing the ball into the crowd.

And while you can only play so disastrously in a team winning 5-1, the Chelsea man gave it his best shot.

Cahill was roasted by Chelsea fans on Twitter and, the morning after, one of them took it upon themselves to make a 'highlights reel' of his performance.

Take a look at the video below:

It doesn't exactly start well, does it? Seconds after labouring the ball out for a Chelsea throw-in, the 31-year-old executed the most blatant foul throw you're likely to see with a ballet-like move on the touchline.

Some of the gaffes that proceed it are just bizarre with Cahill wandering around aimlessly and seeming woefully out of position. And the less said about his long passes, the better.

All in all, it's not exactly promising when the 2017-18 season marks Cahill's first as club captain and successor to John Terry. The Forest performance isn't the first but it might just be the worst.

Antonio Conte can at least seek sanctuary in his depth and flexibility across the backline. Cesar Azpilicueta can seemingly play wherever he likes in defence with Christensen, Rüdiger and David Luiz waiting in the wings.

Cahill can't afford to produce such showings against Premier League opposition, that's for sure.

Do you think Gary Cahill should be dropped by Chelsea? Have your say in the comments section below.

