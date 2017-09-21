Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Ronaldo.

Here’s what happens when Barcelona try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier this week, we showed you what happens when you attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on FIFA 18.

It turns out it *is* possible - as you can see by clicking HERE - although the process is far from straightforward.

You also need to have the finances available, of course. Very few clubs have the resources available to sign either of the world’s two best players although, as YouTuber Mgh demonstrated, Manchester United have enough cash to sign both players in the same season. Mental.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

But is it possible to sign Ronaldo, the best player on FIFA 18, if you’re playing Career Mode with FC Barcelona?

It sounds like something that would never, ever happen in real life. But is the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise *that* realistic? Let’s find out.

YouTuber tries to sign Ronaldo for Barcelona on FIFA 18

YouTuber RBT has released a six-minute video in which he attempts to strike a deal where the end result is Ronaldo leaving the Bernabeu for the Camp Nou.

He begins by setting up a meeting with Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, who enters the meeting room looking dapper in his designer suit.

p1bqiau8325nnehvgdi18s015r99.jpg

RBT opens proceedings by offering Zidane Gerard Deulofeu (valued at £27.5 million) in exchange for Ronaldo (valued at £84 million).

Rather than storm out of the meeting, like we saw in the previous video, Zidane counters by demanding Deulofeu and cash in exchange for the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The French coach wants the inconsistent Spanish winger plus an eye-watering £141.8 million in return for Ronaldo.

p1bqib03tjnkc12bjct91k2c12f8b.jpg

RBT responds by offering Deulofeu and £120.8 million instead, which Zidane deems acceptable.

p1bqib1lae8ejv1a771rub19r6d.jpg

Fee agreed - now on to personal terms

So, a fee between the two La Liga rivals has been agreed - but can Barça convince the former Man Utd star to join them?

They start by offering Ronaldo a ‘crucial’ role in the team at the Camp Nou and this satisfies both the player and his agent.

p1bqib38ictkj9ah9qrjbivaof.jpg

Talk then turns to money.

Ronaldo’s agent demands that a £237.8 million release clause is inserted into his client’s contract.

p1bqib4forbeshqrqvhop1jhjh.jpg

Once that’s accepted, we then get on to personal terms.

Surprisingly, Ronaldo is prepared to accept a £40,000-a-week pay cut to join Barça, making his new weekly wage £460,000-a-week instead of £500,000-a-week.

His agent also demands that Ronaldo’s contract includes a signing-on bonus worth £6.8 million, as well as an additional £10.3 million payment after he’s made 20 appearances from he Catalan giants.

p1bqib5sul1n9eepb1uuk1v8111fuj.jpg

Ronaldo signs for Barcelona(!)

And that’s it: Ronaldo is now a Barcelona player.

Here’s the evidence…

p1bqib7qbc1jrvl2g1d761qvrp2ol.jpg

Just imagine if this happened in real life.

Video: How to sign Ronaldo for Barcelona on FIFA 18

You can watch the video in full here...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again