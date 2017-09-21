Kevin Durant may have owned up to defending himself via fake user accounts on Twitter, but that's not stopping fellow and former NBA stars from lashing out at him for it.

The NBA's reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player will eventually put this controversy behind him, likely in the coming week as media days and training camps begin across the league. Until then, it remains a national story that everybody is talking about.

When a superstar celebrity athlete gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar, the world is going to talk about it. Durant took a big PR hit when he admitted he was caught when he accidentally tweeted from his main account, and the following storm hasn't been much better for him.

The latest person to thrash Durant for his actions is former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who's known to be a no-nonsense type of personality. Jackson, who has a huge platform on ESPN's The Jump, didn't hold back on Durant.

"Kevin Durant, I look at you now as I look at everybody else on Twitter and Instagram that has a little egg avatar. You are that person now. You cannot be excluded from that. Who creates a fake page? I'm the person, If I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it," Jackson said.

Those are harsh but fair words. If Durant really, truly wanted to shut trolls down, he could and probably should use his actual account. Perhaps the best piece of advice on this front is for him to just ignore this kind of stuff that really shouldn't matter to someone who so-clearly is one of the greatest basketball players of his generation.

Instead, Durant revealing that he was caught doing his usual social media ghosting re-opened words and disrespected members of the Thunder organization. Former teammates like Enes Kanter haven't taken it well.

"I'm not angry. It's just really sad. I remember when he was here, I played with him one-and-a-half years - and when he was here, this organization and these fans, this whole state, gave him everything he asked for, everything he wanted," Kanter told CBS Radio.

The story will get swept under the rug, but the damage is done. Jackson recoiling over the situation isn't surprising, and likely isn't isolated either. Its hard to imagine other NBA players aren't feeling the exact same way about Durant not only taking his time to pay attention to the noise, but to getting down into the mud of social media just to defend himself.