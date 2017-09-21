Jurgen Klopp is seemingly in the rather unfamiliar position of being under pressure at Liverpool, given his side's difficult start to the season.

The Reds are on a poor run of four games without a win, and although the majority of fans are still behind their German boss, the murmurs of discontent at the lack of progress being made are growing louder with each bad result.

The amount of recurring errors, deemed by most as relatively simple to fix, are proving to be particularly frustrating for Klopp's critics.

Article continues below

There are few doubting Liverpool's potential in the final third and once the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah hit form at the same time, not many sides will be able to contain them.

But Klopp's biggest headache is at the opposite end of the pitch, where his side are conceding far too many goals.

In their four games so far in September, Liverpool have conceded 10 times and allowed their opponents to strike first in all of them.

It's a worrying trend that Klopp has also noticed and means his team are more often than not, chasing the game for much of the 90 minutes.

But perhaps more worryingly for Liverpool fans, despite identifying the issue, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager has found fixing it to be a problem in itself.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester, Klopp believes his side are currently not set-up to cope with picking up the second ball, instantly leaving them vulnerable.

“It’s concentration but it’s a little bit of readiness. In different moments we concede goals with the first goal. We now use formation better but we need to fight for second balls," he said, as per The Mirror.

“We come too close together in the first formation for the first ball, which means we don’t use the right formation for the second ball.

“That’s what we have to work on. Each manager in football has another hole to fill."

It's a problem Klopp and his coaching staff can ill-afford to overlook any longer.

Klopp's summer business - or lack of - certainly hasn't helped the situation with their only natural defensive midfielder, Lucas Leiva, sold on and not replaced.

Another weakness common with Klopp's Liverpool has been their defending at set pieces. However, once again, the manager's response suggests he remains more concerned with getting his team to play the right way.

He added: “If you asked me if I wanted my team perfect defending set pieces but not able to play football, I’d choose the other one.”

No one is asking you that Jurgen, the bigger question is why is it impossible to achieve both?

A second defeat to Leicester within the space of a few days could leave Klopp and co. nine points behind the league leaders.

And another poor defensive performance will surely only put Klopp under more pressure to turn things around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms