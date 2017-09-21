There are still people speculating whether Vince McMahon bladed.

As seen on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Thomas and Mack Center on the USA Network, Vince McMahon announced that Shane McMahon would take on Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV (pay-per-view) event. Owens then attacked the WWE Chairman and busted him open.

Owens agreed to the match if Vince promised that he could beat a McMahon senseless if he was provoked. This led to Owens attacking McMahon by headbutting the chairman. The former WWE Universal Champion followed it up by kicking McMahon in the ribs and a superkick before ending the assault with a Frog Splash from the top rope.

Article continues below

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE officials internally are denying that McMahon bladed during his segment with Owens on SmackDown Live. There has been speculation that McMahon bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin. By using this, it would allow the wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

Meltzer noted that WWE is claiming that there was no blood planned for the segment and that it was similar to their statements regarding hard ways in Brock Lesnar matches. If you recall at WrestleMania 31, Lesnar was busted open when he was sent into the ring post by Roman Reigns.

Article continues below

According to the report, there was no talk before the angle about McMahon bleeding and how to shoot it. The longtime pro wrestling reporter noted that nobody in WWE was talking about McMahon getting busted open before the segment and it just happened. Meltzer would go on to bring up the fact that he watched the segment on a big screen and in the close-ups, you could see a line going down Vince's forehead, and the cut opened on that line after Owens delivered the headbutt. Meltzer added that people skeptical of the story note that if McMahon wouldn't tell anyone if he did blade.

McMahon has not appeared on WWE TV since the angle and is expected not to do so in the foreseeable future.

WWE doing this angle? Should’ve McMahon bladed or not? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms