Tensions are running high at Paris Saint-Germain right now after Neymar and Edinson Cavani’s argument during last weekend’s win over Lyon.

The pair clashed over who should take free-kicks and penalties, with L’Equipe reporting that Thiago Silva had to intervene to prevent a physical altercation in the dressing room afterwards.

PSG Unai Emery is having to learn how to deal with several high-profile names on the fly, although he probably shouldn’t have expected any different when he signed Neymar in the summer.

The Brazilian left Barcelona because he wanted to be the star. So to be behind Cavani in the list of penalties, unsurprisingly, sparked a negative response.

But the £198 million man will have to learn to accept his role, for Emery insisted that the Uruguayan will remain number one in the pecking order.

“The first [taker] is Cavani, the second is Neymar,” Emery said on Thursday, per Sport.

Alves gave Neymar the free-kick

The penalty argument was one thing. It was also remarkable to see Dani Alves intervening when PSG won a dangerous free-kick on Sunday.

The right-back appeared to ignore Cavani’s pleas to take the set piece and hand the ball to Neymar instead, although he claimed his compatriot took the ball from him.

Forlan hit out at Alves

Nobody bought that excuse though, including Diego Forlan.

“I get angry and I put in the place of Cavani, because Alves at the moment he has to kick the penalty was concerned to get the ball, as if they were little boys, because the one who wanted to kick the penalty was Neymar,” Forlan told Sport.

Alves has responded to Forlan

Forlan’s quotes have prompted a furious response from Alves on Twitter.

“I don’t know what game you saw but for your information I didn’t take it from anyone, in reality I was removed!,” the former Barcelona defender wrote, with translation from the Express.

“And also for your information, the last PSG free-kick goal was scored by me… so close the matter and stop making controversy with my name.”

Juicy stuff. Anyone else up for a tag-team battle, Alves and Neymar on one team and Forlan and Cavani on the other?

While Alves is starting wars with Forlan, it was reported by L’Equipe that he attempted to make peace between the PSG forwards this week by inviting the entire squad out for dinner in Paris.

Peacemaker and troublemaker all at the same time. He’s a crazy one, is Alves.

