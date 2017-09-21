Ladies and gentlemen, it's finally happening - Diego Costa is leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid.

In a transfer saga that has outlived the summer transfer window itself, the Spanish striker seems to have finally secured a conclusion. Despite his behaviour and antics in recent weeks, it's exactly the move he wanted too.

Only a medical and personal terms lie between the 28-year-old and a return to Atletico. Costa played in the Spanish capital for six-years before eventually moving to Stamford Bridge in 2015.

Having been told he had no future in west London by Antonio Conte at the end of last season, though, Costa has been hell-bent on making it three spells with Atletico.

However, his self-inflicted exile in Brazil threatened to derail any potential deal with Chelsea facing the possibility having to take a cut-price for the forward. Costa's emotional baggage was also going to alienate clubs, never mind his declining fitness and increasing weight.

Chelsea were believed to favour sending the 28-year-old to China where the Blues would be able to procure a greater transfer fee. The club deployed a similar tactic in their offloading of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG for a dizzying £60 million.

Try persuading Costa to do that, however, and come late September he has his wish. In many ways, Chelsea do also.

The two clubs have agreed a deal and the fee on the table is £53 million.

Considering Atletico already have Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres adorning their attack, it's quite the fee to shell out for a striker that will be 29-years-old upon availability. The club's current transfer ban prevents confirmation of the move until January.

To say Chelsea are elated about the transfer fee would be putting it mildly. The Blues originally brought in Costa for £31 million and - as a result - it's somewhat miraculous that Chelsea have not only secured a profit but nearly double the original fee.

Besides, Costa never even came within 10 goals of his final season tally at Atletico during his time in the Premier League and faces a long, long road back to match fitness.

Take a look at the gladly bewildered fans below:

Alvaro Morata's promising start to life on English shores makes the sale all the more exciting, even if Chelsea did slightly more for their new Spanish forward. Three goals and two assists in five games justifies £68 million thus far.

And even if things do begin to stagnate offensively, the club war-chest has just received a sizeable boost to put that right.

