Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Paige.

The WWE brand Paige is expected to join once cleared by doctors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A former champion is expected to make their in-ring return soon.

That Superstar is former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. She is working towards getting cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action after undergoing neck surgery last year.

At only 25 years of age, Paige has had some ups and downs while under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. She is a two-time Divas Champion and was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in WWE's developmental branch NXT, holding both championships concurrently at one occasion.

Article continues below

She is also the first competitor born in the nineties to win a championship in WWE. Despite her young age, she is a veteran. In 2005, at the age of 13, Bevis made her debut in the World Association of Wrestling, a promotion run by her family, under the ring name Britani Knight. In 2011, she signed a contract with WWE. WWE issued the following statement on their official website earlier this week teasing Paige’s in-ring return:

“Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.” The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

“Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse”

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return is imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.”

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Paige has already received full clearance to return to in-ring action and now is working on getting back into ring shape. WWE officials reportedly have a storyline for Paige's return and that it will be on the SmackDown brand. Since she was out of action with a neck injury, she was never drafted last July. It’s an interesting move, to say the least, but it will help out the blue brand for sure.

What are your thoughts on WWE placing Paige on the blue brand? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Paige
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Hector Bellerin's tweet about Jack Wilshere after 1-0 win v Doncaster is superb

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again