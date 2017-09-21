A former champion is expected to make their in-ring return soon.

That Superstar is former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. She is working towards getting cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action after undergoing neck surgery last year.

At only 25 years of age, Paige has had some ups and downs while under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. She is a two-time Divas Champion and was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in WWE's developmental branch NXT, holding both championships concurrently at one occasion.

She is also the first competitor born in the nineties to win a championship in WWE. Despite her young age, she is a veteran. In 2005, at the age of 13, Bevis made her debut in the World Association of Wrestling, a promotion run by her family, under the ring name Britani Knight. In 2011, she signed a contract with WWE. WWE issued the following statement on their official website earlier this week teasing Paige’s in-ring return:

“Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.” The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

“Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse”

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return is imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.”

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Paige has already received full clearance to return to in-ring action and now is working on getting back into ring shape. WWE officials reportedly have a storyline for Paige's return and that it will be on the SmackDown brand. Since she was out of action with a neck injury, she was never drafted last July. It’s an interesting move, to say the least, but it will help out the blue brand for sure.

What are your thoughts on WWE placing Paige on the blue brand? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

