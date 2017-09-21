The career of Luke Shaw at Manchester United has been a fairly dismal one since his big-money move from Southampton back in the summer of 2014.

The English left-back was one of the many poster boys of the famed Saints academy, the next to carry the baton after the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sadly, injuries, poor attitude and a loss of form have seen Shaw stagnate at Old Trafford, in fact, the argument can be made that he has seriously regressed.

Article continues below

Under Jose Mourinho, the defender has been engaged in virtually a war with the manager, with the Portuguese boss publicly criticising him and rarely ever including him even if he is fit.

Towards the end of last season, he had a brief spell in the team but it was ended by a serious injury in the 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Article continues below

He was yet to feature this season until Wednesday night, when he was named in the squad for United's Carabao Cup squad to face Championship side Burton Albion.

The Red Devils predictably cruised to a 4-0 victory with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stealing the headlines.

Shaw was introduced at half-time when United were cruising at 3-0, but he failed to stamp any authority on the game.

In fact, he was pretty awful and the club's former left-back Phil Neville launched a scathing attack on him.

"He has been criticised by his manager publicly and he’s probably fighting for his Man United future, come on in a game like this against Burton, you’re 3-0 up, there’s nothing to lose and you’ve just come back from a long injury, you absolutely sprint everywhere," Neville told Sky Sports, per Mirror.

SHAW ACCUSED OF 'COASTING'

"I didn’t see that real hunger to sprint to every ball, to sprint forward, to sprint back, I saw someone that’s coasting.

"He needs to come out of that comfort zone of coasting because if he wants to be a Man United left-back he needs to play at the level of a Ander Herrera.

"He (Herrera) got his chance tonight and he flew into every tackle and went into every ball and Shaw needs to get up to his intensity every minute of every game he plays for this football club. At the moment he’s not. He looked a long way off.

"I know he’s been out injured but we’re waiting for the real Luke Shaw. I think he’s good enough to play here but I need to see more from him."

Coasting? Not what a player like Shaw needs to be doing in the last-chance saloon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms