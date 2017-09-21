Diego Costa’s future has finally been resolved after Chelsea announced that they have agreed to sell him to Atletico Madrid this afternoon.

The Spaniard, who attempted to force a move from Stamford Bridge by refusing to return from Brazil, has finally got his wish to return to the club he joined Chelsea from.

Atletico will pay a reported fee of £55 million for the 28-year-old, £23m more than they received for him in 2014.

According to Marca’s Chris Winterburn, the striker will undergo a medical today ahead of his unveiling. He’s expected to be a spectator when Los Rojiblancos host Sevilla on Saturday.

So it’s a happy ending for all parties, then.

Costa fell out with Antonio Conte at the start of the year and his future in west London appeared bleak from that moment.

Costa's first spell at Atletico was a success

He’s found an ideal landing spot at a club where he enjoyed so much success in just two seasons between 2012 and 2014, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey and helping Atletico reach the Champions League final in 2014.

Atletico Madrid supporters were unable to watch Costa and Antoine Griezmann play together during the striker’s first spell - he left in the summer that the France international arrived from Real Sociedad - but the thought of seeing the two in action must be exciting.

Griezmann's tweet

Indeed, Griezmann seems excited at Costa’s impending arrival if his recent tweet is anything to go by.

The 26-year-old wrote, or perhaps sung: “Is coming hooome, Is coming hooome 🔴⚪️🎶🎶🎶”.

Costa won’t have to worry about settling back in at Atletico, where Diego Simeone remains the manager, and it would appear that Griezmann is ready to welcome him with open arms.

Conte informed Costa of his exit by text

The beginning of the end came in January when Costa reportedly was considering a big-money offer from a Chinese Super League club.

Costa wasn’t exiled from Chelsea’s squad - he went on to score in the FA Cup final - but he missed the club’s pre-season tour to Asia after claiming that Conte informed him that he wasn’t in his plans via text.

"Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful," the forward, who scored 59 goals in three full years at Chelsea, told MC News last month.

"I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

"If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments.”

He returns to Spain with two Premier League winner’s medals and a League Cup win.

It ended on a sour note, but Chelsea fans will cherish his greatest moments.

Did Conte treat Costa unfairly? Let us know in the comments section below!

