WWE

Bobby Roode.

Reason Bobby Roode has been absent from SmackDown

We now know why Bobby Roode has been on SmackDown as of late.

Roode was in TNA (now known as Global Force Wrestling) from 2004 - 2016. Roode debuted as part of Team Canada in 2004, becoming NWA World Tag Team Champion with Eric Young. After a singles run following the team's breakup, he formed a successful tag team with James Storm as Beer Money Inc.

Together with Storm, he is a six-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and they are the longest reigning champions in TNA history. Then, Roode defeated Storm to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion and became the longest reigning Heavyweight Champion in the company's history, holding the title for 256 days.

The former TNA Champion had some matches with WWE from 1998 until 2004 (mostly dark matches). He signed in 2016 and began his career in their developmental territory, NXT, and was a one-time NXT Champion prior to his main roster call-up.

While not on TV, Roode has been working dark matches as of late. Roode defeated Mike Kanellis in the dark match before SmackDown went live on the USA Network on Tuesday night in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena. This was the same dark match that took place before last week's SmackDown TV event.

According to Cageside Seats, Dolph Ziggler’s current routine of mocking entrances is leading up to a feud with Roode. Thus, this is the reason that WWE is holding off Roode on TV so they can set up a match between the two Superstars at the Hell in a Cell PPV. The belief is that Ziggler will come out to Roode’s entrance and then Roode make his return to television, which would lead to a feud being created.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

--- WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

--- Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

--- SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day © vs. The Usos

--- SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Natalya © vs. Charlotte Flair

What are your thoughts on WWE booking this match?

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

