As far as the Zidane family is concerned, footballing ability is hereditary.

Okay, so neither of Zinedine Zidane's four sons - Enzo, Luca, Theo and Elyaz - have reached the mercurial level of their father but it's no mean feat to find yourself in the Real Madrid youth system.

Eldest son Enzo has moved onto the next step of his career in search of first-team football. The 22-year-old waved goodbye to Real this summer, completing a move to Alaves as part of a three-year deal containing a buy-back clause.

Playing in midfield, Enzo is perhaps the closest brother to his father in terms of style and ability.

He has already made two appearances for his new side and turned out against Messi in the club's recent clash with Barcelona. Unfortunately, he was helpless to prevent the Catalans from running away 2-0 victors at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The 13-years he spent in the Real Madrid academy still hold a fond place in Enzo's heart, though, with the Frenchman keen to reminisce about Los Blancos.

It's only appropriate considering Real's next La Liga clash with an away trip to, you guessed it, Alaves. It will present a bizarre circumstance in which Enzo will lock horns with a team managed by his very own father.

In an interview with Alaves' social media team, per Marca, he explained: "It is going to be weird, but also a very special match for me."

An answer you would expect, right? Well, Enzo's predictability in the interview waned somewhat when he was asked who his Real Madrid icon was.

He answer: "Idol? Modric is a player I admire a lot and has something different that makes football beautiful. I have been lucky to have shared a dressing room with him and learnt a lot training next to him and everyone else at Real Madrid because they're great players."

Let's not get it twisted, Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders in the game and an understandable choice considering Enzo's mutual position.

That's fine unless you're the son of Zidane, another midfielder, at which point you think Zizou would be the obvious answer. If not, perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo but even the Portuguese seemed to go the entire interview without praise.

Admittedly, though, there was time for some father-son praising.

Enzo stated: "My father has always been an example to me, he was a great footballer and I always took notice of the things he was doing."

