Lionel Messi and Rodrigo Messi.

What Lionel Messi's brother posted on Instagram after Real Madrid 0-1 Real Betis

During the summer, many football fans were claiming that Real Madrid could romp to La Liga glory this season.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, while they failed to sign their number one target - Philippe Coutinho. Plus, there was significant unrest behind the scenes.

As for Madrid, everything was going well at the Bernabeu - especially after they thrashed Barca 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup.

But five games into the league campaign, Real trail their El Clasico rivals by seven points.

It’s certainly something we weren’t expecting but something that the Catalan club are no doubt enjoying.

And they would have definitely celebrating Real Betis’ injury-time winner at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

In the 94th minute, Antonio Sanabria headed home to give the away side a shock victory, leaving Zinedine Zidane’s side in seventh.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BETIS

While the Barcelona players certainly won’t be getting carried away with their early lead over Madrid, the relatives of the players appear to be - Lionel Messi’s relatives to be exact.

That’s because Rodrigo Messi - Lionel’s older brother - took to Instagram after Betis’ late winner.

He posted a picture of Sanabria’s late winner and wrote: “Que bien nos vamos a dormir hoy,” which translate to ‘We’re going to sleep well tonight.”

Very cheeky.

We wouldn't be surprised if Lionel himself gives it a sly 'like'.

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

It’s no surprise that the Messi family are in fine spirits right now.

Lionel has already scored nine league goals this season - the same amount as Real have embossed as a team this campaign.

You can’t blame everyone associated with Barcelona from enjoying it while it lasts.

