After winning the league title in his first season with Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte ushered in a surprising summer of change.

He wanted to make alterations to his squad and decided that Diego Costa - the striker heavily responsible for their successful season - was surplus to requirements.

The fiery Spaniard was heavily linked with a return to Atletico Madrid all summer but the club's transfer ban meant that any potential deal posed huge complications.

There was talk of short-term loan deals to Besiktas and Everton but in the end, Costa remained on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, today, the Chelsea man finally got his wish as the Blues agreed a £48.5m fee with Atletico, with Costa joining Los Rojablancos in January.

It was a sad end to his Chelsea career but no one can doubt the fact that the Spain international has been one of their finest ever players.

But, the club clearly didn't see it that way as they gave him a pretty dreadful farewell message.

COSTA'S 30-WORD GOODBYE

Yeah, that's it, not even a thanks for the goals. Salty isn't even the word.

Now, what makes it even worse is when you compare it to the farewell message given to another departure, Nemanja Matic, who joined bitter rivals Manchester United.

That's right, joining your nemesis means you get a sweet goodbye.

MATIC'S HEARTWARMING FAREWELL

The link in the tweet from the official Chelsea account contains a detailed account of Matic's career at the club, praising all his honours which coincidentally, Costa also achieved and the Spaniard was without question the more important player.

He even got a GIF commemorating his time at Stamford Bridge!

TIME FOR MORATA & BATSHUAYI

With Costa gone, the onus is now on Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi to guide Chelsea to back-to-back titles.

The former has started his career in England pretty promisingly, while the latter scored a hat trick in the 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

They're certainly not the angry brute Costa was and against Arsenal on the weekend, it was his side of the game they missed when trying to thwart the Gunners.

