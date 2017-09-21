Ronda Rousey's mixed martial arts (MMA) career may be at its end, but her professional wrestling career may just be getting underway.

Rousey was at one point recognized as the most dangerous woman on the planet, once holding an undefeated MMA record of 12-0 while reigning as the UFC women's bantamweight champion. She would suffer the first loss of her career back in November of 2015 when she was knocked out in the second round of her match-up with Holly Holm with a vicious head-kick.

After taking over a year off from competition, Holm returned to the Octagon to challenge new 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes, who made quick work of "The Rowdy One" with a first round knockout that took only 48 seconds.

Since the loss Rousey has yet to make an official announcement on whether or not she'll ever fight again, but it's largely assumed that MMA fans have likely seen the last of her inside the cage. Rousey has a brief history with WWE after having made appearances at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, in addition to referencing herself and her friends as The Four Horsewomen - a play off of WWE Hall Of Famers The Four Horseman.

For some time now a feud between Rousey's Four Horsewomen and the WWE's Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley), and according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are still interested in it.

An issue that WWE creative has ran into with that, however, is how to make sense of Charlotte and Becky Lynch being on SmackDown, while Bayley and Sasha Banks are on RAW. That issue could be solved by doing a match at a joint pay-per-view (PPV) such as Survivor Series this November.

Talk of a one-on-one feud between Rousey and Charlotte have also been discussed, but it's believed that Rousey's first opponent would have to be Stephanie McMahon after their confrontation at WrestleMania 30.

Some unconfirmed reports have been circulating that one of Rousey's Four Horsewomen, and WWE Mae Young Classic competitor, Shayna Baszler has singed a deal with WWE as she was backstage for recent NXT tapings but wasn't used.

