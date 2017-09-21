Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Michy Batshuayi..

Michy Batshuayi posts the perfect Diego Costa tweet ahead of Chelsea exit

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa is finally set to leave Chelsea and nobody will be more relieved than Antonio Conte.

The Italian put his neck on the line this summer when he told Costa he had no future at Chelsea under his management. The pressure certainly wasn't eased when the Spaniard played hard ball and confined himself to a bizarre exile in Brazil.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid have managed to strike a deal with the Blues to return Costa to the club he loves so dearly. Chelsea will be lapping up the fact they will actually make a profit on the 28-year-old, with the fee reported at £53 million.

Article continues below

When you consider the rumours of Costa's fitness nosediving in South America, Conte has secured a brilliant piece of business.

And Costa will be missed more than most would expect. The entertainment value of the Premier League will certainly take a hit in the controversy and passion departments, that's for sure.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Hulk Hogan explains why he believes WWE fired him

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Furthermore, the Spaniard was fondly held by the Chelsea squad and joined David Luiz as the dressing room joker.

He also maintained contact with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Willian during his time in South America. Early in the month too, Thibaut Courtois had rather ambitiously taken to Twitter lapping up the fact Costa was potentially staying.

That is - of course - no longer the case and Antoine Griezmann was one of the first players to react to the deal on social media, welcoming his fellow striker back to the club with open arms.

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - Audi Cup 2017

Chelsea players have now joined in by saying their goodbyes to a forward that didn't go a season at Stamford Bridge without scooping the club's Golden Boot.

Naturally, the resident king of social media in west London, Michy Basthuayi, has swooped in to wish Costa good luck in the future. His tweet is oh-so simple but oh-so Batshuayi, check it out below:

Thanking the 28-year-old for all things crazy is about as appropriate as it gets when discussing Costa. 

It's perhaps a shame Batshuayi never regularly played along the Spaniard during their season together at the club. Aside from proving a profitable combination of power and pace, the celebrations and exchanges would be pure gold.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Alvaro Morata is certainly filling the boots of his compatriot so far but he has a long way to go in terms of craziness.

Who would you rather have in your team - Alvaro Morata or Diego Costa? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa

Trending Stories

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Rusev gave the greatest interview of his career after SmackDown

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Batshuayi sent brilliant tweet to EA Sports after hat-trick v Nott’m Forest

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Watch: Man Utd fans are loving Anthony Martial's first English post-match interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again