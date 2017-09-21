Diego Costa is finally set to leave Chelsea and nobody will be more relieved than Antonio Conte.

The Italian put his neck on the line this summer when he told Costa he had no future at Chelsea under his management. The pressure certainly wasn't eased when the Spaniard played hard ball and confined himself to a bizarre exile in Brazil.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid have managed to strike a deal with the Blues to return Costa to the club he loves so dearly. Chelsea will be lapping up the fact they will actually make a profit on the 28-year-old, with the fee reported at £53 million.

When you consider the rumours of Costa's fitness nosediving in South America, Conte has secured a brilliant piece of business.

And Costa will be missed more than most would expect. The entertainment value of the Premier League will certainly take a hit in the controversy and passion departments, that's for sure.

Furthermore, the Spaniard was fondly held by the Chelsea squad and joined David Luiz as the dressing room joker.

He also maintained contact with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Willian during his time in South America. Early in the month too, Thibaut Courtois had rather ambitiously taken to Twitter lapping up the fact Costa was potentially staying.

That is - of course - no longer the case and Antoine Griezmann was one of the first players to react to the deal on social media, welcoming his fellow striker back to the club with open arms.

Chelsea players have now joined in by saying their goodbyes to a forward that didn't go a season at Stamford Bridge without scooping the club's Golden Boot.

Naturally, the resident king of social media in west London, Michy Basthuayi, has swooped in to wish Costa good luck in the future. His tweet is oh-so simple but oh-so Batshuayi, check it out below:

Thanking the 28-year-old for all things crazy is about as appropriate as it gets when discussing Costa.

It's perhaps a shame Batshuayi never regularly played along the Spaniard during their season together at the club. Aside from proving a profitable combination of power and pace, the celebrations and exchanges would be pure gold.

Alvaro Morata is certainly filling the boots of his compatriot so far but he has a long way to go in terms of craziness.

