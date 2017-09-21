John Cena and Roman Reigns are involved in, arguably, the hottest feud in WWE today.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has been the top star in WWE for the better part of a decade, having racked up a record-tying 16 World Championships, tying the record of WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. While Cena has taken a back step in his wrestling career at this point in his life to focus on other opportunities, such as acting in Hollywood, leaving WWE to pick a new star to groom to serve as the face of the franchise - Roman Reigns.

The former Shield member has already accomplished a ton in his singles career, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title and being one of two men to have ever defeated The Undertaker in WrestleMania competition.

After a brief hiatus from Monday Night RAW, Cena finally made his return to Monday nights to confront Reigns, sparking a match between the two at this weekend's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV) event from Los Angeles. The match will essentially determine who is the true face of the company.

Reigns and Cena have exchanged a ton of heated words at one another in their promos in the weeks leading up to the match, with some of the barbs getting rather personal. "The Big Dog" recently joined the ‘In This Corner’ podcast to talk about his match with Cena, and revealed what he and the 16-time champ's relationship is like backstage (quotes via IWNerd):

“I will be completely honest. Me and John have always been cordial but I would never say we are close friends by any means.

"There is a business respect but I think that’s what makes it so special. We are truly competing against each other and I think people see that”

He also discussed if he has taken anything Cena has said in his promos personally or not:

“It’s not like a situation where I am taking anything that he says to heart, because I don’t really care what he thinks about me, you know what I mean?

"If you care for somebody and they knife you, it will hurt your feelings and it can depress you. When you don’t care about somebody or their opinion, it doesn’t affect you. And that is what it is like with me and John”

What are your thoughts on Reigns' comments regarding how he and Cena get along backstage in WWE?

