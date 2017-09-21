Hulk Hogan has long discussed having one last match inside the WWE ring, but the name that he just dropped as his potential opponent may shock you.

Hogan has been competing in professional wrestling since 1977 and signed on with the WWE in 1979 for a year before departing to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in 1980. After five years in Japan (as well as doing some work for the American Wrestling Association (AWA)) Hogan returned to WWE in 1983, where he not only became the face of the WWE, but the face of the professional wrestling world. He would remain with the WWE until the mid-90s before returning to Japan briefly and then signing with WWE's top rival, World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

When WCW was bought out by WWE, however, Hogan once again returned to the promotion in which he built up his legendary name before departing again in 2003. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2005 and has racked up six WWE championship wins over his career, in addition to a pair of Royal Rumble match wins (1990 and 1991).

Hogan hasn't competed inside a WWE ring for years now, but hasn't ruled out a comeback for one last match. "The Hulkster" recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel to answer some fan questions, and named one WWE Superstar that he'd love to share the ring with in his final professional wrestling match - Braun Strowman (quotes via Ringside News):

"If I could wrestle one WWE Superstar because i probably got one left in me, it'd be Braun Strowman," said Hogan.

"Because I know that even though he's getting over and he's really getting over and he's really getting over, I think that if he ran into the power of Hulkamania it'd blow him and his career through the roof. But we'd have a good time finding out what he's made of, brother."

A match between Hogan and Strowman could be an interesting one, but with the amount of physicality that Strowman brings to the ring, it's probably not a great idea to have Hogan compete inside the ring with the former Strongman competitor.

What are your thoughts on Hogan naming Braun Strowman as the WWE Superstar he'd like to step into the WWE ring with for what would most likely be his last match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

