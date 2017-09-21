Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have been rivals for as long as WWE fans can remember, but they are currently involved in separate feuds that are taking the WWE Universe by storm.

Reigns currently feuds with John Cena on Monday Night RAW to determine who the true face of WWE is. Cena has been the top star in the WWE for the better part of a decade but has been taking a step back recently in order to focus more on his acting career in Hollywood. The WWE has been grooming Reigns in the meantime to serve as "The Leader Of The Cenation's" replacement in the near future, but now it's time for the pair to collide to settle things once and for all.

Strowman is currently in the midst of an epic feud with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Strowman really brought the fight to Lesnar during the Fatal Four-Way main event match at SummerSlam, which Lesnar still emerged victorious from. For the past few weeks Strowman has been a physically imposing threat to "The Beast," beating him down at nearly every chance he gets to put his hands on him.

Both Strowman and Reigns will get the opportunity to top off their feuds at this weekend's No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV). Strowman recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss this weekend's PPV and also touched on his feud with Reigns.

Strowman had nothing but positive things to say about "The Big Dog," and went as far as labelling both himself and Reigns as two of the most elite athletes in the world (quotes via Ringside News):

“Roman’s work ethic is just like mine,” said Strowman.

“We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we’re going to have you on your feet, you’re going to be hoarse, and you’ll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you.

"From top to bottom, we’re the best athletes in the world.”

