Chris Smalling’s long-term future at Manchester United appears in doubt.

It seems Jose Mourinho has settled on a centre-back pairing of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly this season, while the Portuguese boss has also brought in Victor Lindelof for £31 million.

It leaves Smalling having to be content being a fringe player and waiting for either Jones or Bailly to get injured.

He was given an opportunity in United’s League Cup clash against Burton Albion, which the Red Devils won 4-0, but it’s likely he’ll be relegated to the bench once again for their trip to Southampton on Saturday.3

The 27-year-old will just have to impress in training to catch Mourinho’s eye.

But Smalling will be praying that Mourinho hasn’t been snooping around on Twitter recently.

That’s because a video of Smalling’s ‘ability’ is doing the rounds of social media - and it’s pretty hilarious.

The video, titled ‘This sums up Chris Smalling’ has been making plenty of United - and football fans - laugh in recent days.

Smalling is taking part in a shoot-out challenge - which is thought to have been filmed last season - alongside Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba.

All four players have their face hanging in a goal about 25-yards away. Their aim is to hit the face of a teammate - putting them out of the game.

Before his first attempt, Smalling points to Rashford and warns: “I’m going for you.”

What happened next is one of the worst attempts you’re ever likely to see.

Unfortunately, his second effort isn’t any better.

He decides against calling out any of his teammates this time. Instead, he accidentally takes out his own face meaning he’s out of the game.

Oh dear.

Take a look:

Smalling is probably still in Mourinho’s bad books for picking up an injury towards the end of last season.

The United boss slammed the mentality of some of his players - thought to be Smalling and Phil Jones - after they were both sidelined at the same time.

“It’s not just about them,” he said. “It’s about the philosophy and mentality around them. It’s not just about them and you know we go with the players we have.”

Asked to define the ‘philosophy’, he replied: “Cautious. Cautious. Cautious. Just a cautious approach. It’s a profile. It’s the philosophy of work. Just that.”

