Daniel Bryan might be headed back to Ring of Honor.

The SmackDown Live Commissioner has teased in the past about returning to Ring of Honor once his contract with WWE expires next year. Bryan, who was forced to retire last year due to his history with concussions, has talked about wrestling again in the past. Whether that be in WWE or in another promotion.

Although the sports entertainment company wasn’t fully behind him at first, he has overcome the challenges that were put in front of him and became a fan favorite. Despite that his run on top in WWE was short-lived, he no doubt made a mark on the history of the sports entertainment company. It’s believed that the former WWE Champion will be leaving WWE after his contract with the company expires in September of 2018.

During a recent interview with Fansided, Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff made it very clear the promotion would be happy to welcome back the former ROH World Champion. Here is what he had to say:

“Well I don’t think it’s any secret, and all the previous ROH wrestlers know, that they are always welcome back in Ring of Honor. This is their home, so to speak,” Koff said. “We never chided anybody for leaving for what they thought were greener pastures. And look, a lot of them have succeeded on a far greater platform than we could have provided them at the time. So if Bryan Danielson would love to come back, I didn’t work with him personally while he was here, but I would personally welcome him back.”

This is not surprising to hear due to the circumstances that are around Bryan right now. With him teasing leaving WWE when his contract ends with the sports entertainment company, it shouldn’t shock fans to see him compete again the squared circle outside of the WWE banner.

He wrestled for Ring of Honor from 2002 to 2009 and has been recognized as a "Founding Father" of the promotion. During his time with the promotion, he was a one-time ROH World Champion, as well the final Pure Wrestling Champion (unifying the Pure title with the World title). He was the first winner of ROH's annual Survival of the Fittest tournament in 2004.

What are your thoughts on Bryan possibly leaving WWE for ROH? Should WWE just clear Bryan to return to in-ring action?

