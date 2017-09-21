Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Steven Gerrard's incredible reaction to Theo Walcott's inclusion in England's 2006 WC squad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Back in 2006, there was genuine optimism that England could finally do some damage at a World Cup.

The Three Lions are notoriously poor performers, reaching the final only once in 1966 and only one other semi-final spot in the famous 1990 run under Bobby Robson.

Nevertheless, after a fairly decent showing at South Korea/Japan 2002, England fans really thought that the team could match the likes of Brazil, France, Germany and Italy.

Article continues below

But, as is typical with England, everyone was proven wrong, with a fairly average group stage and second round being undone by a woeful display in the quarter-final against Portugal.

Ricardo Carvalho and Cristiano Ronaldo may have conspired to get Wayne Rooney sent off but in reality, England were clearly not good enough to win the tournament.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

The difference between Chelsea's goodbye messages to Matic and Costa is incredible

The difference between Chelsea's goodbye messages to Matic and Costa is incredible

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell were at their domestic peaks, but still, England's squad couldn't cope in Germany.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was an experimental man during his reign and one decision for the 2006 tournament baffled a lot of people.

Theo Walcott had just joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Southampton and despite the fact he hadn't featured in the Premier League, he was thrown into the first-team squad.

Arsenal v Watford

It is actually the only time he has been included in his career and predictably, he didn't play a minute.

Eriksson could have included a number of different forwards and his decision was truly baffling to one man; Gerrard.

"A few decisions were wrong, like not taking five strikers," the Liverpool legend wrote in his autobiography, per BBC. "He certainly shouldn't have brought Theo Walcott to Germany.

Quarter-final England v Portugal - World Cup 2006

"Not only were England embarking on an arduous World Cup campaign with only four forwards but one of them was Theo Walcott.

"I almost fell over when I heard. Now let's get one or two things right about Theo. He's a nice lad and one day he will mature into a very good player.

"But he had no right to be in Germany. None at all. I was gobsmacked to find him on the plane."

English midfielder Steven Gerrard kicks

It would be interesting to know whether all the players felt the same as Gerrard and if they did, why was nothing said?

Eriksson left after the tournament and the likes of Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson have fared no better than the Swede, but at least they never made a decision like the one with Walcott.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

Jack Wilshere simply wouldn’t be fooled by Doncaster’s free-kick routine

The difference between Chelsea's goodbye messages to Matic and Costa is incredible

The difference between Chelsea's goodbye messages to Matic and Costa is incredible

Dani Alves responds after Forlan calls him a boy for giving Neymar free-kick

Dani Alves responds after Forlan calls him a boy for giving Neymar free-kick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again