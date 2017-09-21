The war of words between two UFC stars are firing up.

Those stars are former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The MMA Legend is set to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship against Bisping at UFC 217 in November.

Make no mistake about it though, “GSP” and Bisping couldn’t be further apart when it comes to their approach to hyping a fight. Bisping has continued to build his reputation of pulling no punches to insult his opponents before they meet in the world famous Octagon. As seen in the past, GSP usually goes the safe route by being more polite and thoughtful approach in the buildup to an event.

As the upcoming fight draws near, Bisping has called St-Pierre a “b*tch” at every opportunity. He event went as far as saying that “GSP” picked him because he thinks Bisping might be an “easy fight.”

St-Pierre recently made an appearance on SI Now to talk about the fight. Here is what he had to say on Thursday (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting):

“He’s projecting his own image,” said St-Pierre. “For him, he wants to prove that he’s more than an easy fight and he’s got a negative view of himself. He’s got a lot of holes that he cannot fill up. He’s a very angry person deep down inside, and angry fighters make a lot of mistakes.”

“We’re not desperate. I’m happy,” said St-Pierre. “I feel very blessed and fortunate to be in this position, and it’s a moment that a few people in the world are able to live.

And I’m going to live that unique moment, and I will remember it for the rest of my life. But at the same time I need to put myself in the mindset that this unique moment, in order to make it in my favor as best as I can, I need to put in everything I got.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event.

The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. It's going to be a fun night of fights.

