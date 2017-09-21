Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Marseille troll Paris Saint-Germain on Twitter regarding the Neymar/Edinson Cavani saga

Paris Saint-Germain have become a bit of a laughing stock this week, haven’t they?

On Sunday, Neymar and Edinson Cavani squabbled over who would take a free-kick before doing the same when they were awarded a penalty.

It’s something you’d be embarrassed to see if you were watching Sunday League football - not from two of the best strikers in world football playing for a top European club.

Worse still, there were reports that the two players almost came to blows in the dressing room after the 2-0 victory over Lyon. And things got even pettier when Neymar reportedly unfollowed Cavani on Twitter and Instagram.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Cavani and Neymar get on the next time they take to the pitch - or when they next get awarded a penalty.

While the whole saga is very embarrassing for PSG, their rivals are probably enjoying what is happening at the Parc des Princes - especially after they spent a ridiculous amount of money to secure deals for both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

But there probably isn’t a team enjoying it quite as much as Marseille.

On Thursday, they tweeted an image of Florian Thauvin and Maxime Lopez and decided to have a bit of fun with PSG.

Marseille's tweet to PSG

They wrote: "Clash at OM...

- "You take the penalty
- "No, you take it!
- "No, you!
- "No... you take it!"

Brilliant.

PSG replied

But they weren’t ready for an immediate reply from PSG.

They posted an image of Marquinhos and Yuri Berchiche with the words: “You've already seen one of their player in the box this season?

- Never. And they hope to get a penalty kick.”

Not bad, PSG. Not bad.

Of course, their logic is slightly flawed considering Marseille have made a decent start of the season with 10 points from their first six matches - scoring six goals in the process.

Either way, it’s nice that PSG can see the funny side of the whole situation.

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Ligue 1
Football
Edinson Cavani
Lionel Messi
Marseille
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga

