Neymar has finally spoken to his PSG teammates in training following his spat with Cavani

It has been the story which has dominated the footballing headlines in recent days after Paris Saint-Germain superstars Neymar and Edinson Cavani engaged in a heated battle over set piece duty.

The incident occurred in the Parisians' 2-0 win over Lyon at the Parc des Princes and details have continued to be revealed ever since.

The first clash saw Dani Alves take the ball off of Cavani and hand it to Neymar for his Brazilian teammate to take a free-kick.

Later on in the match, when a penalty was awarded for a clumsy foul on Kylian Mbappe, the South American pair were at it again, with Neymar complaining to Cavani that he wanted to take the spot kick.

He was duly sent packing by the former Napoli man, who actually saw his spot kick saved by Anthony Lopes while the game hung in the balance at 1-0.

After the game, a lot of different rumours done the rounds, such as Cavani storming out of the stadium at full-time and Thiago Silva having to break up a fight between the pair.

Alves and manager Unai Emery were quick to try and diffuse the situation to the media shortly after, while Cavani even said that he had no issue with the €222m Brazilian.

However, the former Barcelona man has remained pretty silent over the whole ordeal, instead partying with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in London.

But, on Thursday evening, French publication L'Equipe finally reported that Neymar had spoken and had issued an apology to all his PSG teammates, particularly Cavani and Silva.

It was about time the world's most expensive footballer admitted his wrong doings after a few days of being slated by a number of people.

Emery has said that Cavani will continue to be the club's number one penalty taker and Neymar will only be allowed to take if delegated by the serial goal scorer.

The whole world will be watching and praying for a penalty to be awarded in their weekend game against Montpellier, just to see more drama unfold.

