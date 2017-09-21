Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Yankees and Twins players react to child hit by foul ball

In most cases, you always have to keep your eye on the ball at a game.

That statement is directed towards adults and kids. Just not a defenseless child, which is what has happened recently. Everyone wants to see hits and home runs. It just makes the game much more fun whether you are in the grandstands or watching on television. Fans demand more action and this season has given it to their fans.

However, an unfortunate moment happened mid-way through a regular season game on Wednesday afternoon between LB’s New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. Fans in attendance and watching around the country experienced a scary moment when a young fan was struck by a hard-hit line drive out of play. This led to players being in stunned silence and tears.

The incident happened at Yankee Stadium. As of this writing, there are not a ton of details on the child including the condition of the girl, aside from the Yankees' statement that she was taken to a local hospital. However, what we do know is the fact that layers really don't want to see anyone harmed as a result of them simply trying to do their job.

Here are some reactions from players regarding the incident ranging from Todd Frazier and a few others. It should be noted that Matt Holliday appeared to be crying as soon as the situation happened. It was tough to watch, to say the least. After the game, the players' minds were still on the young fan.

Didi Gregorius wrote on Twitter, “Hope everything is alright with the little girl that got hit with the foul ball ... her thoughts are with us for a speedy recovery.”

Pete Caldera also released this statement on Twitter, “Glassy-eyed Todd Frazier thought of his own young kids after foul ball. 'I just hope she's all right.' Feels all parks should extend netting.”

Obviously, Frazier's point is surely where most of us go. What’s interesting is that extended netting and it's easy to see this will continue to be a hot-button issue with the players until it's extended further down the baselines. The idea of the MLB putting in extended netting is a great idea that should already be in place. The NHL and other minor leagues in hockey have done the same thing, which is a great idea and is necessary.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes until netting is put up or even at all. You would think that the MLB would get some backlash if they do not make this necessary change to the game.

