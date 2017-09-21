UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to make history.

For a while now, it’s been well known that she has shown interest in the UFC’s newly minted female flyweight division, which will launch in December. Jedrzejczyk has her sights set on becoming the first woman to achieve dual-division championship status in the UFC. However, the undefeated Polish champ is not putting a definitive timestamp on that move just yet.

“I’m very excited that the UFC made this decision to bring the new division,” Jedrzejczyk told “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I was looking at the 125 division, but it was at that time when I had such big problems with making weight, with making 115. But that time, I didn’t work with Perfecting Athletes. Right now I feel great. I put on weight. I feel strong. I feel healthy. And I make my weight easy. I can fight at 115, but maybe next year I will make this decision to move up and I will, of course, defend both titles.”

When you really think about it, it makes sense for Jedrzejczyk in this stage in her career. It should be noted that Jedrzejczyk needs to keep her eyes set on the title that she has now. Jedrzejczyk has to defend the 115-pound title against Rose Namajunas at the upcoming UFC 217 PPV event. If she can win at the event then she would tie former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s record of most UFC title defenses made by a woman (six).

“I love Ronda Rousey,” Jedrzejczyk said. “We have a very good relationship, and like I said so many times, she has done so much for this sport, for the UFC and not only for the female fighters.

“Of course, it’s all about winning the fight, defending the title and about the records. It’s going to be nice that I will tie Ronda Rousey’s record after I win against Rose Namajunas. But I’m looking forward, because I want to defend my strawweight belt in 2018. And then I will see. Maybe I will move up.”

“I’m working hard,” Jedrzejczyk said. “This is what I always do. I’m still the champion, but the thing is that I feel that with every camp I feel more confident. I feel that I’m learning. I’m challenging myself. And for sure, Nov. 4, I will bring new weapons to the fight with Rose Namajunas.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

