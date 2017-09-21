We now know why WWE is bringing back Starrcade.

It’s well known by now that WWE will be holding a special live event on November 25th in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. This event is titled, WWE Live Starrcade. For those who don’t know, WCW held Starrcade for several years in the month of November but was moved to the month of December starting in 1988.

As soon as this announcement was made, it has been talked about by fans and wrestlers including one WWE Hall of Famer. That WWE Legend is Jerry Lawler, who discussed the event a recent episode of his podcast, Dinner With The King. He noted that WWE is bringing the event back the event for one night only to counter the WrestleCade event just under thirty minutes away.

“Well, of course. It’s a good promotional idea. Anytime you can increase ticket sales, you’re doing a good job” Lawler said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Also, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE might have chosen that specific date to counter the WrestleCade event as well. As the event draws closer, the sports entertainment company is expected to add some big names and matches to the lineup. WWE sent out the following statement:

“Starrcade is back, and for the first time in 30 years, it's coming home. On Saturday, Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend, Starrcade returns when the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE descend on Greensboro, N.C., for a historic event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The premier event of the National Wrestling Alliance and, later, WCW, Starrcade got its start in Greensboro on Thanksgiving 1983 with a star-studded lineup that saw Ric Flair defeat Harley Race to win his second of 16 World Championships. Starrcade remained in Greensboro through 1986 and was the stage on which legendary performers like Dusty Rhodes, The Four Horsemen, Magnum TA, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and many more etched their names into sports-entertainment history.

As the calendar turned to the 1990s, a new generation of competitors emerged to take the Starrcade spotlight, like Sting, Vader and the nWo. The last edition of Starrcade under the WCW banner took place in December 2000.

Now, fans in Greensboro will get the opportunity to be a part of history, as Starrcade returns with an absolutely stacked card featuring two Steel Cage Matches. Matches announced* for the return of Starrcade include:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women's Championship Steel Cage Match: Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and The Rock 'n' Roll Express! Tickets for Starrcade will be available starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. Don't miss your chance to be a part of history as Starrcade returns!”

